Major Fix-It coming to UW-Platteville

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Because it’s that time of year and spring cleaning is just around the corner, the university has announced its First Annual Ever “Fix That Sh*t” award.

“This is a bold initiative,” said Chief Custodian Harrie Butz. “The entire campus, except the new engineering building, has a lot of problems.”

The finalists for the first award, conducted by a scientific on-line pool, included the Senate of Faculty, Food Scraps Service, and the most ineffective building on campus, the top floor of Ulsvik Hall. But there’s a clear-cut winner.

According to Butz, the university is going to replace the oxymoron “Power Assist” doors at the Pioneer Tower.

“You need to be a power lifter to open those gosh darned things,” said Butz. “Besides, they wasn’t my idea. That was some other genius under the previous regime.”

A recent university analysis by the university proved that the Tower is the most used building on campus. This is yet another example of university money well spent, like the stock ticker in Russell Hall that everyone stares at for hours on end.

Industrial studies major Mary Contrary said, “Sweet! That’s worth a tweet! No more broken nails!”

Endorsing the expenditure, Chancellor Force Shield said, “Thanks voters! This obviously means a lot to somebody. Every day is a great day to be a Raider. Or Pioneer. Something.”