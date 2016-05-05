Spring Fling brings the Swing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Greenwood Avenue Market was filled with toe-tapping fun at this year’s Spring Fling hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Swing Dance Club.

All students were welcome to dance, learn how to dance and enjoy themselves at this free event held on April 30.

Typically with swing dancing, one needs a dancing partner, but that was not the case at this event.

“People who did not come with a partner would either freestyle, join group dances or they would eventually be asked to dance by other Swing Dance Club members,” junior theater and psychology major Noah Thomas said “They would [also] be taught a thing or two about dancing.” Thomas is in his third year as a member of the Swing Dance Club.

A wide variety of music was playing for the students to dance to.

“It usually ranged from swing music, electronic or modern swing,” Thomas said.

In years past, the Spring Fling has been held on the west-side patio of the Markee Pioneer Student Center. Due to rain, the event was moved to Greenwood Avenue Market.

“We’ve never had a rain location before,” junior mechanical engineering major and Swing Dance Club president Lucas Jordan said. “I had a feeling when planning that I should add a rain location this year and so I did.”

Jordan was unsure of how the dancer turnout would be with the unexpected rain this year. Fortunately, the rain did not stop people from attending.

“The members of the Swing Dance Club displayed [an] extraordinary series of moves, which reminded me of the classic musicals,” said senior industrial technology management major Dina Intenga. “It also made me want to join the members.”

[email protected]