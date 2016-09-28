Future brides get a glimpse of their big day

Planning a wedding can be a stressful time, not only for the bride, but for family and friends as well. However, there are ways to make those hundreds of errands and meetings a little easier.

On Sept. 25, Zazou’s Bridal Boutique and Tuxedo Rentals held its Fall Bridal Show at the Grand River Center Ball Room in Dubuque. According to their Facebook page, this is the fourth year Zazou’s has hosted the event. The event was run by Zazou’s employees, including sophomore business administration major Kenzie Kaat. It had about 10 vendors present in a wide variety of areas, ranging from cakes to dresses to DJs. Specific vendors included: Sparkle Flair and Hair and Candle Ready Cakes, both based in Dubuque.

Each vendor had a booth set up so future brides could walk up and learn more. The vendors gave samples of what they had to offer a bride on her special day. This included free samples from Candle Ready Cakes, as well as hair demos by Sparkle Flair and Hair. In addition to the vendors, a variety of dresses and tuxedos were on display, but not in the typical store front style.

Instead of putting dresses on mannequins, Zazou’s had real-life models walking around the show so that brides could get an up-close look at what could possibly be the dress of their dreams. The models ranged in age from 8 to 58 years old. The models showed a variety of dresses including bridesmaids and flower girl options. One of the models at the show sporting a wedding dress was University of Wisconsin-Platteville junior health and human performance major and Exponent Layout Editor, Amber Haack.

There were not only female models at the show, but male models as well. The men wore the newest trends in tuxedos. Each model first had to walk a short runway before walking around the showroom so brides and those in attendance could see the number that matched each style of gown or tuxedo. The number on the garments was needed in order for purchase, and all styles modeled were selections that could be purchased through Zazou’s.

The show took a little of the stress away from wedding planning by having all the stops in the process in one place. Even though events like this can be long in order to get everything that a bride wants in her wedding, this show had a DJ to lighten the mood and to keep everyone enthusiastic for the most exciting day in their life: their wedding day.