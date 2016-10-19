‘Tis the season for Pumpkinfest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Dance Marathon will host their first ever “Pumpkin Fest” in effort to awareness for their Dance Marathon and to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee at Vesperman Farms in Lancaster.

“Pumpkin Fest was organized to be a fundraiser for a larger event, ‘Dance Marathon.’ It started as an idea to have a stress relief event of smashing pumpkins and turned into something huge with live a live band, carnival games and so much more. We are all super excited to see how it goes.” Senior elementary education major Hayley Pollei said in an email interview. “UW-Platteville’s Dance Marathon is an event that started four years ago where we have one rule, you never sit. We dance for those who can’t, all while raising money for the children who live in hospitals. It’s an incredible and moving event where people hear from families who benefitted from the money that has been raised in the past, have a blast dancing and make crafts for the children in the hospitals.”

During the festivities at Pumpkin Fest, there will be a costume contest and a corn hole tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the events. To enter the corn hole tournament, attendees will have to pay a $5 segregated fee and have teams consisting of two people.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the regular Vesperman Farms activities; such as pumpkin picking and the corn maze but since Dance Marathon is hosting the event, they added a few more attractions.

“This year we are expecting nearly 500 participants and $20,000 dollars raised. When you walk, in you will notice a lightshow filling the area with music flowing throughout. Every hour, on the hour, we will have a choreographed dance taught to the crowd to help unify everyone who is there. We will have crafting tables, meet and greets with the families of children who have been impacted by pediatric illness and other activities throughout the night for everyone to enjoy.” Senior business administration major Tyler Allen said in an email interview.

Those who attend will also have the opportunity to enjoy the event with live music by The Initial First, a local Platteville band. Lead singer Austin Wiese is a Resident Assistant at Bridgeway Commons and plans on participating in the day’s festivities. The UW-Platteville Parkour club will also be in attendance and will showcase some of their skills.

“If you enjoy Fall activities, Pumpkin Fest is the place to be. From the corn maze to apple cider donuts to smaller Fall themed activities, we’ve got all you need to finish up your Fall bucket list.” Senior mathematic education major Cassie Roach said in an email interview.

Vesperman Farms is located in Lancaster, WI. The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will be $8 per person and $2 from every ticket will be donated to the Dance Marathon and the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.