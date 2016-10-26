CFA hosts annual Band Extravaganza

Four different collegiate ensembles perform in the first concert of the 2016-17 year

On Oct. 18 the Center for the Arts hosted the annual Band Extravaganza. This year included the jazz bands in addition to the other ensembles. The Band Extravaganza provides a wide selection of music every year.

At this year’s performance, 12 selections were performed by the four different ensembles: Pioneer Jazz Orchestra, Symphony Band, Jazz 1 and the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

The outlook regarding the attendance at The Richard and Helen Brodbeck Hall Tuesday night was promising for the performing and visual arts program at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Many instrumental enthusiasts arrived early and milled around outside while waiting for admission to what would be a successful concert. One hundred and eighty-one students and community members performed for a crowd of 258 attendees.

Just because a student isn’t a music major doesn’t mean that being in a college band is impossible. All of the ensembles require an audition, but for students looking to get involved in the performing arts, Symphony Band is recommended.

The UW-Platteville Symphony Band has 98 players this semester and incorporates a number of students of all different majors and backgrounds of instrumental experience and community members from the surrounding areas. Besides the advantage of playing music, members of the band have opportunities to network, grow as musicians, run for offices, complete their fine arts general education requirement and keep their instruments out of the case.

Sophomore general engineering major Lucas Collard loves to play in the Symphony Band. “I like that I can study engineering but still have the opportunity to play music. This way I get the best of both worlds,” he said.

The Band Extravaganza, successful as it was, was merely a preview to the fall semester’s series of events for these ensembles. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble, the premier classical ensemble, plays Nov. 16. The Symphony Band plays Wednesday, Nov. 30 and both jazz bands perform Dec. 6.