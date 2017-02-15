The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

Biology and Pre-Health club host fourth annual Mardi Gras themed trivia night

Sarah Strache, straches@uwplatt.eduFebruary 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Haley Kaiser graphic

Haley Kaiser graphic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The biology and the pre-health clubs on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus hosted their fourth annual trivia night; the theme this year was Mardi Gras. Themed questions began each round, totaling five rounds. The rounds featured topics which included: geography, UW-Platteville, tradition and music. Between some rounds were mini-games that could earn you extra points. The winning team was “Intercondylar Eminence”, with “Beyonce’s Babeez” and “Slippery Muse” coming in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

It takes a long time to plan an event like this. “We began preparations right after trivia night ended last year. We saved things we re-purpose for this year,” senior biology major and biology club president Hannah Hendel said.

The hard work paid off, all of Velzy Commons was decorated with the Mardi Gras theme. The tables were decorated with purple, green and yellow tablecloths. There were even complementary Mardi Gras masks at the entrance and a select few tables. There was also a snack section that had chips and pretzels with juice or lemonade to wash it down.

“We didn’t want to have a Valentine’s Day theme because it seemed sort of cheesy. So instead we picked the second most in season thing,” Hendel said.

This was the fourth year that the biology and pre-health clubs held this event, so it makes sense that it was very well organized.

“We took the components that we know have worked in the past and fixed things that haven’t,” Hendel said, “The most important element that we have been focusing on this year is the promotion around campus, as well as the community.” The promotion for this event worked well this year as there was a line out the door to get registered and almost all the tables were filled with teams, some even pulled extra chairs for their premade teammates.

This event was not limited to just UW-Platteville students though; it also drew in local people as well.

Nik Jacobs, a student at Kirkwood and his wife Kessa Jacobs said, “We got married here and we go to Trivia Nights at Steve’s Pizza, so we decided to come. We liked it and we met a lot of nice people.”

The clubs hosting the event are located right here on campus. UW-Platteville’s biology club is a place where people who enjoy any aspect of biology can come in and be a part of a community. Occasionally, the club will hire speakers in various fields of science to come in and speak to the members.

UW-Platteville’s pre-health club is for students who want to go into a career in healthcare. They give information about graduate schools and create networks of people who can help students learn about pre-health careers.

All proceeds of this event went to the biology peer-mentor program. This program helps give professional mentors to lower classmen and upperclassmen, helping them learn and grow in their field.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Features

12th Annual Ebony Weekend Conference
12th Annual Ebony Weekend Conference
United We Stand: “Be You, Be Tru”

A new semester calls for a new, more successful you.  On Feb. 12 the students of University of Wisconsin-Platteville were given the opportunity to le...

Believe in your ‘selfie’
Believe in your ‘selfie’
Haus of Music returns
Haus of Music returns
Spring in to get involved

Each semester the Pioneer Involvement Center (PIC) holds an involvement fair for students on campus. This event allows students to see what kind of or...

Other stories filed under Showcase

12th Annual Ebony Weekend Conference
12th Annual Ebony Weekend Conference
Pioneers tie for third at WIAC championships
Pioneers tie for third at WIAC championships
Men’s basketball falls to UW-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s basketball team lost to the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds in the Division III face-off Feb. 8 on Bo Ryan Cour...

United We Stand: “Be You, Be Tru”

A new semester calls for a new, more successful you.  On Feb. 12 the students of University of Wisconsin-Platteville were given the opportunity to le...

Believe in your ‘selfie’
Believe in your ‘selfie’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

    Features

    12th Annual Ebony Weekend Conference

  • Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

    Showcase

    Pioneers tie for third at WIAC championships

  • Showcase

    Men’s basketball falls to UW-Eau Claire

  • Features

    United We Stand: “Be You, Be Tru”

  • Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

    Features

    Believe in your ‘selfie’

  • Showcase

    Pioneers compete in indoor track and field

  • News

    TV-5 up for WBA award

  • Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

    Features

    Haus of Music returns

  • Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

    News

    Chancellor Shields interviews at Wright State

  • Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia

    Features

    Meet Brenda Donar: NRHH honoree

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Intercondylar Eminence wins trivia