Sigma Tau Delta Presents: Pancakes!

Come out for some fresh cooked pancakes April 26 from 8-10 a.m. outside of Boebel Hall, sold by members of Sigma Tau Delta, the English Honor Society. There will be fresh, hot pancakes right off the griddle waiting for you either on your way to class, or after your 8 a.m. when your stomach is grumbling from the missed breakfast that morning. The pancakes will be sold with a cup of juice as well as butter and syrup.

Sigma Tau Delta is the International English Honor Society on campus and they are always looking for more members. Sigma Tau Delta became an official organization this semester and they are looking to build up support so that they can do more on-campus and off-campus activities, fundraisers and events. Becoming a member is easy and you can be part of both the local chapter and the national organization.

To be a part of the national membership, “you must have completed a minimum of two college courses in English language or literature beyond [college writing], must have a minimum of a B or equivalent average in English and in general scholarship, must rank at least in the highest thirty-five percent of his/her class, and must have completed at least three semesters or five quarters of college course work,” according to the national Sigma Tau Delta website.

Becoming a local member entails the same requirements but we encourage you to come to the weekly meetings, even if you are interested in becoming a member but do not meet all of the requirements. Sigma Tau Delta meets every Monday at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi Room in the Markee Pioneer Student Center. The pancake sale is one of the ways that Sigma Tau Delta is getting involved on campus. They are selling three pancakes and a cup of juice for $3.00, or $1 per pancake and $0.50 for a cup of juice. Come out a support your local chapter of Sigma Tau Delta and get yourself some breakfast while you are at it.