News brief: media studies program suspended

In an official email that was sent out by the college of BILSA on Tuesday evening, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has decided to suspend the media studies program. This decision came after the department was moved to the School of Business last year. Reasons to why the program is suspended is due to declining enrollment, budget cuts and not being able to find new leadership within the department.

The university has to honor anyone that is currently enrolled in the media studies program and present them with their degree upon graduation. The faculties’ skills are still being utilized and will continue to be a part of the university for the time being.

At the time of this publication, nine courses of media studies are still being offered for Spring 2017.

The college of BILSA urges anyone to give them feedback at their email address [email protected] as this is an ongoing process.