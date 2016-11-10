Criminal Justice department chair resigns

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Staci Strobl, chair of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s criminal justice department, has formally resigned on Nov. 3 following the recent release of a news article alleging the harassment of a professor.

According to a Watchdog.com article, UW-Platteville criminal justice professor Sabina Burton accused the department of harassment, alleging that it began in 2012 after she reported an incident of sexual harassment that involved one of her colleagues and a student. Burton claims that the backlash of her report made her life a “personal hell.”

“I feel bullied, I feel retaliated, I feel punished,” Burton told the Exponent. “All I want is due process.”

With her refusal to stay quiet, Burton ended up filing law suits against several faculty members within the university, including now Provost Elizabeth Throop, who could not respond to question regarding the civil suits.

In an alleged email obtained by Watchdog.com, Strobl wrote, “Unfortunately, recent events have made clear that there is no institutional support for me to take the necessary step to help the department move on from a past that is both troubled and troubling. Under those circumstances, I feel unable to do my job and would better serve the institution and my colleagues as a tenured member of the department.” Strobl had only been in the position since the summer of 2015.

At the time of this publication, Strobl has not responded to requests for comment.

The Exponent will continue its coverage as the story develops.