TV-5 up for WBA award

Sara Myers, myerssar@uwplatt.eduFebruary 15, 2017Leave a Comment

The finalists for the Wisconsin Broadcaster Association 2016 Student Media Competition were announced on Feb. 9 and University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s TV-5 for University Report was among them. The category finalists for newscast (TV) are as follows: Titan TV: Titan TV News from UW-Oshkosh, SPtv from UW-Stevens Point. On March 4 the WBA Student Seminar in Madison will announce which newscasts took first, second and third place. “It’s an annual competition and in order to participate you have to submit entries. For the last 15 years we’ve always had at least one entry,” media studies professor and TV-5 adviser Robert Snyder said. Snyder explains that there are around 20 categories, but only a few have been announced. “This is excellent recognition that we are-or had one of the best programs in the state of Wisconsin,” Snyder said. Senior media studies major Edward Mumby was involved in the University Report and has been in one form of media or another since he was in high school. “I’ve been a nightclub DJ, I’ve been in radio, I’ve done a little bit of television until I came here to Platteville to get my media studies degree so I’ll have something to really firmly stand upon,” said Mumby. “I’ve always had a positive feeling from the work I did here. The people I’ve worked with and the adviser [Robert Snyder] is a top notch adviser and instructor. The doctor in front of his name-he deserves that because he understands media like nobody else in the university here.” According to the WBA website, registration for student seminar opens at 8 a.m. on March 4 at the Madison Marriott West Hotel. For more information on the WBA Student Seminar go to: wi-broadcasters.org/events/student-seminar/

