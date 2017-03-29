‘Tree Trunks for Printing’ implemented by students

“Tree trunks” for printing is being implemented by students to help with the deficiency in budgets. Students resort to cutting down trees for printing homework and papers because printing budgets are cut yet again after the university decided that $3.00 was too much to take from the budget to give to students so they could print their work. The university cut the budget down to $1.50 per student in hopes that this budget cut will lead to money going into something else, like a new engineering hall. It is reported that students all over campus are outraged by this incident and have resorted to cutting down university trees in order to make their own paper to print on.

The Antagonist has talked to many students in order to get their opinion on the printing budget cut and they were not enthusiastic about it.

“I went from being able to print almost 500 pages with my budget to now only being able to print 15 pages, I think we should be able to cut down however many trees we need!” senior biology major Anita Knapp said. Most students are not taking full trees but branches. This is taking away habitats for the campus squirrels, causing them to attack individuals without warning.

The environmental science majors are not happy with the current situation and they are trying to convince the students to stop cutting the trees down and submit everything online.

“We have started to make picket signs to put around campus, and we are working on getting approval to fence off the trees so students cannot get to them,” junior environmental studies major Sue Fley said.

While the tree-huggers are trying to stop the students from cutting down all of the trees on campus, the engineering students are inventing new and improved ways to take them down. After an interview with the president of the engineering club – team chopdown, we know that they have come up with a new machine, one they call the Take-Down, that will cut down individual branches and bundle them up.

“This will help students who are in a hurry or have to print off 25 short stories for a workshop,” senior mechanical engineer major Jack Stalk said. Stalk thinks that the Take-Down will allow students more safety from squirrels and tree-huggers while they get their own materials to print out that 18-page midterm paper.

An emergency response email has been sent out warning students to stop cutting down trees. The consequence if they do not abide?

“If any student is found cutting down a tree for personal printing, we shall have severe consequences,” Paige Turner, Chancellor’s secretary wrote. The university has not been able to do much about this situation since all of the students are carrying around pruning shears and shovels. Hopefully the university will be able to come up a tree-tment for this issue, maybe even creating a treety with the students.