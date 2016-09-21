Kick the fall season off with Men’s soccer

The Pioneer Men’s Soccer team has been off to a great start this season. Through eight games, the Pioneers have a record of 6-2. However, they are looking to rebound after a hard-fought loss to St. Norbert on Sept. 18. The defensive battle was a deadlock until St. Norbert forward Tyler Kassube scored the only goal in the game on a header at the 30-minute mark. The Pioneers were only allowed 10 shots, nearly six fewer than their average on the season, and were shut out for the first time this season.

The Pioneers are currently 3-0 at home this season and hope to extend this streak in the following week. The Pioneer men play Augustana (IL) on Sept. 21, and the University of Minnesota-Morris on Sept. 25. These games will both be held Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. The University of Minnesota-Morris and the Pioneers will also be playing for a cause as funding will be put aside for the American Heart Association. The Pioneers will need to continue their strong push to get one of the 62 spots in the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championships this November.