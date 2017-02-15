Pioneers compete in indoor track and field

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville hosted an indoor track meet on Feb. 11. The Pioneers meet ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The indoor event held 18 different events including the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdle, long jump and many more. This was the third event the Pioneers have held this indoor season.

The Pioneers were able to reach the podium a few times. Senior Benjamin Rhode placed third in the men’s 800 meter run. Junior Walker Rynes placed third in the men’s 5,000 meter run. Freshman Charlie Gifford, place third in the 60 meter hurdles; the Pioneers 4×400 meter relay team placed third as well.

The Pioneer women’s team made their mark as well as the team placed in many of their events well, including a couple first place finishes. Senior Megan Marotz got first in the women’s 200 meter dash. Junior Devan Montgomery finished third in the women’s 800 meter run. Freshman Kayla Schneider was right behind her with a strong fourth place finish. Senior Chelsey Heiden took the top spot as well in the mile run. Senior Amber Williams also finished first in the 60 Meter Hurdles.

Overall, it was a good day for both the Pioneer men and women’s teams as they had plenty of strong finishes in various events. Many freshman got a chance to compete this weekend as well, giving them much needed experience in competition.

Though it was the women’s team who stole the show. The Pioneer women’s team placed first in a grand total of five events and reached the podium in a few others.

This event marks the last Pioneer home event before the WIAC Conference Championship but there will be an indoor event on March 3, which is a nationals qualifying event.