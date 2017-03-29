The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

UW-Platteville baseball wins double header against Northland College

Austin Fitzgerald, [email protected]March 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Sophomore+business+administration+major+Scottie+Gordon+prepares+to+pitch+from+the++mound+in+the+top+of+the+sixth+inning+with+Pioneer%E2%80%99s+leading+5-3.
Sophomore business administration major Scottie Gordon prepares to pitch from the mound in the top of the sixth inning with Pioneer’s leading 5-3.

Sophomore business administration major Scottie Gordon prepares to pitch from the mound in the top of the sixth inning with Pioneer’s leading 5-3.

Mohammad Tazin

Mohammad Tazin

Sophomore business administration major Scottie Gordon prepares to pitch from the mound in the top of the sixth inning with Pioneer’s leading 5-3.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers baseball team had their first regular season game at home with a doubleheader against Northland College on a chilly March 26. The Pioneers had a strong outing against the Lumberjacks and won both games improving their record to 9-4.

During double headers, the length of each game is shortened to 7 innings instead of the usual 9 innings. This choice keeps the double header shorter and possible to be completed without tiring out the players.

During the first game, the Pioneers found themselves down two runs early until a three-run fifth inning giving them a 4-3 lead. Pitchers Scottie Gordon and Riley Vandenberg held the Lumberjacks scoreless during the last two innings to secure the Pioneer lead. They came in to relieve Nathan Fay after a five-inning and five-strikeout performance for the Pioneers.

Mohammad Tazin
Junior human health and performance major Max Meitzler takes a cut while at bat as Platteville goes on to sweep during home opener.

The second match of the double was all Pioneers as they won 6-1. Starting pitcher Tyler Vogel picked up his second win of the season during his five innings one run outing. Though he only recorded one strikeout he allowed only one hit. Vogel was relieved by Eric Curtis and Tanner Ames. Even with the 6-1 win, not all went well for the Pioneers. Unlike their error-free first game, the Pioneers gave up two errors this game.

Starting Pitchers Tyler Vogel, Nathan Fay, and Crotty Connor all deserve recognition for their efforts during Sunday’s doubleheader. Connor hit a solo home run during the second inning to give the Pioneers to add to a demanding 4-0 lead during their second matchup against Northland. Tyler Vogel had a strong outing against Northland facing 18 batters, recording one strikeout, three walks, one hit, and only one earned run. Nathan Fay’s outing was much different than Vogels as he faced 23 batters, allowed six hits and three runs, but recorded five strikeouts during his impressive five innings. The Pioneers relief rotation deserves credit for holding the Lumberjacks scoreless for the four innings that they pitched.

The UW-Platteville baseball team will be at home again this weekend on Saturday, April 1 as they host a double header against Illinois Tech at 1:00 p.m.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College
Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College
President confirms the existence of aliens
President confirms the existence of aliens
Grass determined obsolete, will be paved
Grass determined obsolete, will be paved
‘Tree Trunks for Printing’ implemented by students
‘Tree Trunks for Printing’ implemented by students
Students check their privilege
Students check their privilege

Other stories filed under Sports

Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College
Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College
NCAA National Recap: Wrestlers craft their way to success

  The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers were represented well at the NCAA Division III National Championships on March 10-11. Natio...

Pioneers send four to La Crosse

After 8 hours and 484 miles, the Pioneer wrestlers arrived at Concordia-Moorhead in western Minnesota. On Feb. 24-25, this was the site of the NCAA Di...

Pioneer women’s basketball season comes to a close on home court

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers hosted the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers on Feb. 15. This game was the home finale f...

Men’s Basketball Narrowly Defeated by UW-River Falls

An intense basketball game between the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneers and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons on Feb. 18 res...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Showcase

    Pioneer softball defeats Beloit College

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Antagonist

    President confirms the existence of aliens

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Antagonist

    Grass determined obsolete, will be paved

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Antagonist

    ‘Tree Trunks for Printing’ implemented by students

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Features

    Students check their privilege

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    News

    Mineral Street to shut down on Mudfest weekend

  • Antagonist

    Gard brothers to switch coaching positions

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    News

    ‘Before the Flood’ puts a spotlight on climate change

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Features

    Doyle center event helps students relax

  • Pioneers crush opponents during home opener

    Features

    Professor teaches members of Platteville community Tai Chi

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Pioneers crush opponents during home opener