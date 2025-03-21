Announcing of the GigaTruck

The Antagonist team is excited to announce the creation of the GigaTruck to compete with Xesla’s Xybertruck. The GigaTruck is the first truck to feature square wheels to complement its boxy aesthetic.

“This kid that I babysit drew this truck, and I thought, dang, we could make money off of this,” said a staff member. “Granted, I have zero skills in the important things—like how a truck works or what makes a good truck—but I wanted it to look like the drawing.”

They then waved a very bad child’s drawing in the reporters’ faces and exclaimed, “And guess what?! It looks just like the drawing!”

After calming the staff member down and reassuring them several times that, yes, their drawing was cool and, yes, so was their truck, reporters asked about the price.

“The kid said the drawing was worth 100 million dollars, so we figured if we sold them at 25 million each, we could cover production costs and pay that kid back in a few years.”

When reporters asked about the truck’s availability and what it was made of, the staff member blew raspberries in their faces and ran off.