‘Goon’ Named Word of the Year

Oxfailed Dictionary (OD) has declared ‘Goon’ to be the word of the year for 2025. In their official statement, “We understand that times have changed and it’s no longer ‘in’ to call yourself someone’s friend. We appreciate Gen Z turning to historical slang to fill that void.”

The OD is under the impression that the modern use of “goon” stems from a hired thug or a henchman. “That’s the beauty of the resurfacing term. Gen Z sees how we are all indebted to our friends, as well as maybe teasing them just a bit. That really embodies this new generation.”

Gen Z is actually very advanced for expanding the term into a verb, and an additional noun, OD expands. “They’ve actually invented two new ways to goon. One can be a Goon, but they also be a Gooner. Gooners are people who love their friends. A Gooner loves being there for their friends. Some Gen Zers also use the term “Goonette” to describe female Gooners, though the original term is gender neutral.

Gooning, a term also stemming from Goon, describes the action of supporting and loving one’s friends the way a hired goon may have supported his boss. One may say, “I’m Gooning hard for my friends right now. I love Gooning.”

One other Goon-derived term the OD chose to highlight was the act of a “Goon Session.” “A ‘Goon Session’ or as Gen Z says, a ‘Goon Sesh’ involves taking time to express gratitude and appreciation for one’s friends. We love this concept, especially because a Goon Sesh can be solo, or with your fellow Gooners. We will be implementing Goon Sessions here at the office, as studies have shown that those who Goon together, stay together.”

This announcement has of course done numbers on Xhitter or X or whatever he’s calling it. “Unc CANNOT be serious,” wrote one user. “My bad guys my parents heard me say Goon n asked me what it meant n I panicked,” explained another.

The Antagonist staff would like to say that we LOVE Gooning, and recommend everyone to Goon with their bros.