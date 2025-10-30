image courtesy of Antagonist/Yremogtnom Nedac

Everyone loves Jell-O salads! Jell-O salads are a national staple that Americans have enjoyed since the middle of the last century. This particular salad is sure to amaze guests at all your Cold War themed parties. This recipe is great for luncheons, buffets, weddings, picnics, first dates, last dates, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Christmas Eve, Boxing day, Chanukah, Halloween, harvest festivals, bar mitzvahs,

house warming parties,

game day parties, breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, linner, midnight snacks, cheat days, tuna parties, burning man, bar exams, first days of school and generally any time you would normally eat food. Make sure not to add fresh pineapple to your Jell-O salad, otherwise you will anger Dionysus and he will curse your Jell-O mold to never jiggle. This is sure to disappoint all your guests.

Ingredients:

• 1 package (3 oz.) lime Jell-O

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 cup boiling water

• ¾ cup cold water

• 2 tablespoons vinegar

• ½ a diced red onion

• ½ cup diced cucumber

• ½ cup diced celery

• ½ cup diced tomato

• About 6 to 7 pimiento stuffed green olives

• 7 oz. tuna, flaked and drained

Dissolve the Jell-O and salt in boiling water. Remove from the heat once they have been fully dissolved and then slowly stir in your cold water and vinegar. Pour this mixture into your ring mold then add your solid stuff. Make sure to get an even spread of all that delectable solid mixture. Chill in your fridge for at least 4-5 hours or until ready to eat. If desired, you may serve your masterpiece on a plate of salad greens. You may also eat right out of the ring mold if you really want to.