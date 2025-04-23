TV Show Review: “Castlevania”

“Castlevania” began its life as a video game back in 1986 and was one of the first platforming titles released for the Nintendo Entertainment System. It stood out at the time for its dark, gothic horror atmosphere, memorable music, and intriguing characters. The game’s success led to numerous sequels and spin-offs over the years, solidifying its place as one of gaming’s most iconic franchises.

It was not until 2017 that “Castlevania” made the leap from console screens to television screens. Netflix released a dark fantasy animated series based on the game’s lore, blending action, horror, and a compelling story with beautifully stylized animation. The first couple of seasons loosely follow the plot of “Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse,” a later installment in the game series, and were met with surprisingly strong reviews and fan support.

The show centers around a trio of unlikely allies: Trevor Belmont, a disgraced monster hunter; Sypha Belnades, a powerful magic user; and Alucard, the half-human, half-vampire son of Dracula. Together, they set out to stop Dracula, who has declared war on humanity after the Church burned his human wife at the stake. As Dracula’s vampire generals begin executing his vengeful plan, the series flips between the internal struggles among the vampires and the heroes’ journey to gather the strength and weapons needed to confront him.

What makes “Castlevania” truly shine is its character development. As the series progresses, the storyline becomes richer and more layered, with complex motivations driving both the heroes and villains. Some characters begin to question their loyalties, while others reveal hidden depths and personal demons. It’s a show where viewers might find themselves sympathizing with both Dracula and the people trying to stop him.

The full series spans 32 episodes across four seasons, making it a perfect weekend binge or a more casual watch if taken an episode at a time. Though, fair warning, the way the episodes end makes it hard to stop at just one. With stunning animation, sharp dialogue, and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, “Castlevania” is a standout example of how video game adaptations can succeed when given the right creative team.

Whether people a longtime fan of the games or brand new to the world of Belmonts and bloodsuckers, “Castlevania” on Netflix is well worth the time.

Rating: 9/10