Advertisement
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent
Advertisement
Advertisement
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Exponent

Blurb of the Week: “The Lord of the Rings”

Kaz Bresnan, Editor-in-Chief | May 4, 2025
Blurb of the Week: “The Lord of the Rings”
Penguin Random House

J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” is quite possibly the most influential modern fantasy book ever published. Originally published as three volumes, “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King,” this sprawling saga set in Middle-earth follows Frodo Baggins, a humble hobbit, as he undertakes a perilous quest to destroy the One Ring, a powerful artifact forged by the dark lord Sauron.

Tolkien’s world-building is unparalleled. From the rolling hills of the Shire to the shadowed depths of Mordor, Middle-earth feels fully realized, with its own languages, cultures, histories and mythologies. The narrative, though epic in scope, is grounded in the struggles of its characters.

What makes The Lord of the Rings timeless is its moral clarity without being simplistic. While evil is terrifyingly present, the greatest strength lies in quiet heroism—Samwise Gamgee’s loyalty, Aragorn’s humility and Frodo’s endurance. The story resists cynicism and affirms the belief that even the smallest person can change the course of the future.

“The Lord of the Rings” is a masterwork of imagination and storytelling. It rewards the readers’ patience with profound emotional and intellectual impact. It is, quite simply, a must-read for anyone who loves literature.

Rating: 10/10

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Exponent
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.