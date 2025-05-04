TV Review: “Arcane”

TV shows based on videos games are not a new thing. However, when Netflix dropped “Arcane” in late 2021, no one was quite prepared for how hard it would hit. Based on League of Legends, a popular online game known more for its gameplay than deep storytelling, Arcane could have easily been another forgettable attempt at cash grabbing. Instead, it turned out to be one of the most visually stunning, emotionally gripping and critically acclaimed series that fans are still talking about months after it finished. This has led to the announcement of a new season, but it will not be following a lot of the same characters.

Set in the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, “Arcane” paints a world that’s equal parts steampunk with gritty underworld chaos and elegances with high society problems. The story mostly focuses on two sisters, Vi and Jinx, who have been torn apart by trauma, politics and the dangerous power of unchecked technology, something not really in focused on in the game. However, the story is more than that, with a focus on class struggle, identity, loss and the lengths people will go to protect or destroy the things they love.

The characters are the main drive of the show and are what fans love the most. Characters like Vi, who is a rough-around-the-edges fighter trying to make sense of a broken world, and Jinx, her younger sister spiraling into chaos and back again, are the emotional core of the show and keep drawing fans back. Other characters like Jayce, Viktor, Caitlyn and Silco are well-fleshed out and help build and create the world as well as raise the stakes in every episode.

Even if audience members have never touched League of Legends, “Arcane” requires no prior knowledge. It is not a lore dump, but instead a story told with care, character and confidence. The show makes its world feel lived-in and real from the first frame, thanks to its groundbreaking animation. Produced by French studio, Fortiche, the visuals blend 2D and 3D art in a painterly, stylized way that looks like moving concept art. Every frame is breathtaking, whether it is a brutal fight scene or a quiet moment of introspection.

Add to that a killer soundtrack, sharp pacing and impeccable world-building, and “Arcane” does not just succeed, it raised the bar not just for videogame adaptations, but for animated storytelling. This is why fans were upset about season two and felt like it came short on several parts and pacing, however it is still an amazing show and is worth the watch and rewatch.

Rating: 10/10