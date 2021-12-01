Letter to the Editor: Candidacy For Grant County Board

On Nov. 18, Brandon Snyder signed his declaration of candidacy at the Grant County Clerk’s office in Lancaster, WI. Snyder is running for Supervisor District 12 that covers most of UW-Platteville’s campus, a sliver of housing north of the campus and subdivisions south of campus, including Fox Ridge Estates. This district’s boundaries were updated this year due to the 2020 Census. Snyder currently resides in Melcher Hall and has the past three years being a student at UWP.

“I think it was time to step up to the plate and kick-start my public service a little earlier than I expected,” said Snyder. “I cannot say how excited I am to start gaining more insight from students and the surrounding communities in Grant County about current issues that the county could assist with.”

Snyder grew up in Hazel Green on a rural, small cattle farm and graduated from Southwestern High School. He is the first within his family to attend college. Snyder is currently majoring in history and interdisciplinary philosophy with a minor in political science and pursuing a law certificate. Snyder explains, “Going to college was my best option to better myself with a well-rounded knowledge that could be applied in real-life situations. UW-Platteville’s mission statement really resembles the integrity and expectation I set myself not only in my education, but my future profession and education whatever or wherever it may take me.”

To his knowledge, he may become the first active residing college student to represent District 12 in the County Board of Supervisors’ history. Further, he hopes to travel around Grant County to listen to the concerns other residents may have. “I believe it is crucial to have a County Board with some younger representation, and for this district it simply guides towards this positive direction. My hope is to invigorate civic engagement for our student population and nearby communities on a county level.”

County Board elections are not the easiest to bring college voter turnout added Snyder. “Everyone needs to know how much a county legislature can do, whether they are a college student or another member of society. Despite what most people think, counties do so much with our local townships, villages and cities surrounding topics like social services, infrastructure, election integrity, public safety and education.”

If you live on UW-Platteville’s campus and within Supervisory District 12, you can register to vote on myvote.wi.gov. If you are a student, you can update your voter registration with the City of Platteville’s Clerk. From there you must bring your proof of residence found on the student portal, PASS.

Nomination papers start circulating Dec. 1. In order to sign a nomination paper, your voter registration must be up to date. The Spring primary is Feb. 15, and the Spring election is April 5.