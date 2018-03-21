Pancakes for FarmHouse

FarmHouse Fraternity hosted their annual pancake breakfast last week at the First English Lutheran Church. They started this annual event in order to help raise funds for their chapter but also to be able to give back to the community.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to Family Advocates of Grant County in Platteville. Family Advocates is a support system for victims of sexual assault and abuse. They provide emergency services such as crisis intervention services, emergency shelter, case management, food and clothing and domestic violence education.

They provide legal and financial assistance, counseling, housing, support and children’s services. FarmHouse Fraternity has created a strong relationship with Family Advocates from years of hosting this event and is dedicated to helping raise awareness and funds for them.

In order to make this possible, there is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes from the brothers of FarmHouse.

“Being the vice resident of finance for FarmHouse, it is my job to organize the pancake breakfast. I had to reserve the building, order food, talk to the Platteville journal, buy supplies, find equipment to cook with, make business cards, tickets, and flyers and also advertise the event,” senior agribusiness major Brad Comstock said.

The members of FarmHouse joined together to cook the food, do thedishes and run the entire event for five hours. One of the biggest reasons they host this event is to help the community the best they can as they have been a part of it since 1989. It also helps raise the funds needed for their chapter. This year, they were successful in making $600 after expenses.

“I enjoy helping out with this event each year because it truly gives you that rewarding feeling to know you are helping make a difference. I enjoy the atmosphere of being with everyone and working together to pull off the event and that we work off of each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” senior building construction safety management major Tyler Henry said.

The pancake breakfast doesn’t just make an impact on those involved in hosting and organizing it but also the people who are coming to support.

“I really like coming to the pancake breakfast every year because these are some of the best pancakes around. I also like seeing how many college students come out to support such a great cause like Family Advocates,” senior dairy science major Amanda Hoefler said.