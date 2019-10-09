Sigma Phi Epsilon hosts awards ceremony

On Saturday, Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) hosted this year’s awards ceremony for the Balanced Man Scholarship in the Nohr Art Gallery.

For the past nineteen years, the Balanced Man Scholarship has been offered yearly at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to incoming male freshmen, and more recently, returning male students. This scholarship gives them a chance to display how well they excel in living a balanced lifestyle every day, following the ideals of living with a sound mind and a sound body. This scholarship is meant to give the students the opportunity to get a leg-up in their college career with their already prestigious excellence shown in everyday lives.

Speakers at the banquet included esteemed alumni and recently retired Director of Campus Pramming and Relations David Nevins with his famous “Watch the Stars” speech. Many faculty and staff were also present at this banquet.

“It’s always nice to see faculty and staff in support of our banquet, and we always like to see more come around,” senior Human Health and Performance major Jake Horan said.

Seven students were given the award this year. Two of these scholarships went to freshman, one to a returning student and four to students who excel in the four pillars; Leader, Scholar, Athlete and Gentleman.

The finalists who didn’t win did not leave empty-handed. They were gifted with a skill-sharpening book, Start With Why, by Simon Sinek, as an opportunity to improve their leadership skills as they progress in their college career.

“Regardless of winning or not, one should always be proud of going through this scholarship process. It is a great experience to go through. Exhibiting how great of a student you are shows you are already knowledgeable of where you want to go. This scholarship has the potential to even create life-lasting bonds with being around those likeminded of you,” Senior Psychology major Austin Dye said.