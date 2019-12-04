Badger Brothers’ artist of the week

I’m going to start with a disclaimer: if you’re one of those

people that believe Linkin Park was only good at punk, or peaked

at a certain point, then you might not like my opinion. They’re

an alternative group through and through, and no amount of “But

Hybrid Theory!” can change my mind.

With that out of the way, Linkin Park initially formed in 1996 but

didn’t produce an album until 2000 with “Hybrid Theory.” In 2001,

a remix album of “Hybrid Theory” came out, titled “Reanimation.”

“Meteora” was released in 2003 and kept a pretty consistent style

with “Hybrid Theory,” with a little more experimentation. Linkin

Park worked with Jay-Z to create a remix album in 2004, “Collision

Course.”

Then, in 2007, “Minutes to Midnight” released. This would be the

first album to see a “Transformers” movie single. Additionally, the

entire album slaps, and it shows. Five of the 12 songs were released as singles;

all successful. They went on the Project Revolution tour shortly after releasing

an album and DVD under the same name, “Road to Revolution: Live at Milton

Keynes.”

The next single Linkin Park released in 2009, “New Divide,” was quite good.

They also worked with Hans Zimmer on the score for “Transformers: Revenge

of the Fallen.” In 2010, they began releasing singles for their next album, “The

Catalyst” on August 2, and “Waiting for the End” and “Blackout,” both on

September 8. The third album, “A Thousand Suns,” came out on September 14.

In 2012, a lot happened for the band. They performed the first single from their

next album, “Burn it Down,” live, released the music video for it and debuted

another single, “Lies, Greed, Misery,” on the same day. “Powerless,” yet another

single, was used in the credits for “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” “Castle

of Glass,” you guessed it: another single was nominated for best song in a video

game at the Spike Video Game Awards. Oh, and did I mention they released their

fifth album, “Living Things,” too?

In 2013, Linkin Park Collaborated with Steve Aoki to produce the song “A

Light that Never Comes.” They also released another remix album, “Recharged.”

“Guilty all the Same” was the first single released from their next album, on

March 6, 2014. On June 13, 2014, the full album of “The Hunting Party” came

out. The final song on the album, “A Line in the Sand,” was just that.

Linkin Park’s next single released in 2017, titled “Heavy.” It was a pop song and featured vocalist Kiiara. The full album released on May 19, 2017, “One

More Light.” The entire album was much more pop-esque, but still pretty good.

Then, on July 20, 2017, Chester Bennington, their frontman, took his own life.

They did one final concert on October 27, 2017, to honor Chester’s death, and

that was it: the end of Linkin Park. Sorry for the somber note.

I’d like to take the fifth slot to honor some of their intro/interlude songs. “Wake”

is a powerful start to “Minutes to Midnight.” “Wisdom, Justice, and Love” and

“Fallout” is flawless transitions into their respective songs, and the former got

me to listen to a Martin Luther King Jr. speech. “Drawbar” is hauntingly beautiful,

if not a bit jarring at times.

“Hands Held High,” a rally piece is driven by march-like drums in the

background. It helps me to remember to stay strong, even if it feels like the

darkest hour. Stand your ground, even though the worst times.

“From the Inside” makes its tone immediately apparent with a nice guitar intro

before quieting down a bit and then thrusting you into the chorus. Short, but oh

so sweet.

I think “Halfway Right” acts as a solid representation of anxiety. It speaks of

fighting yourself constantly, a never-ending battle, questionable decisions, and

constant self-doubt. I can relate a lot, and thoroughly enjoy the song, despite the

“na na nas.”

My all-time favorite Linkin Park song would have to be “Mark the Graves.”

The song is a wonderful mix of their older and newer styles. It seamlessly

combines the heavier guitar solos of their early

music with the more alt-rock style they had

since taken on. I used it as my pacing song for

cross country, and it’s the first song I listen to

when I want to hear Linkin Park.

There are a lot more songs I’d like to cover,

so just give a few songs from all their albums a

try. Yes, even you, Mr. “Linkin park was only

good until…”

As always, send criticisms and feedback to

[email protected]