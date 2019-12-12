Badger Bros: Liam’s year, Spotify rewind

Well folks, it’s that time again. The holidays! I mean, it’s the end of the year, and Spotify has released its year-end wrap up. Considering I spent 16.5 days listening to Spotify, that’s probably a pretty good place to gauge my year-end top 10 songs. So, let’s hop right in.

“Acid Rain” – what a weird song. I really don’t know how to describe it. Morbid electronic, maybe? It’s got this mix of rattling electronic noises and heavy ambient bass that combines into a beautiful amalgamation of sound. The lyrics are really difficult to understand if they aren’t directly in front of you, but they still work.

“To Build a Home” – first off, I’d like to thank Jäger himself. The remix was his channel introduction for a long time, and it piqued my interest. That being said, this song is a journey. A nostalgic arc from start to finish, that makes me ponder a bit on my past and hope for the future.

“Happier” – the stripped version is so much better than the radio mix. I think it really lets Dan’s voice shine. It’s a completely different song from the radio mix and it has the proper tone for the message it’s trying to convey.

“The Last of Us (You and Me)” – Gustavo Santaolalla is a musical god. The piece is featured in the video game “The Last of Us,” and very well conveys the relationship between Ellie and Joel, the main characters. This piece is relaxing, quiet, hopeful; peace in an apocalyptic landscape.

“Fireflies” – not to be confused with “Fireflies” by Owl City (though that’s a good song, too); this one is a piece by kai dreams about growing up, drifting apart and coming to understanding. This was one of the pieces I listened to on my many late-night walks.

“Stardust” – now I know I already went through this song, but wow. I cannot stress how good it is. I’ve learned a little more about it. The original is by Hoagy Carmichael, and it only had the second two verses and whistling solo. Nat King Cole removed the solo in favor of adding more verses, and it works so well.

“Agnes” – one of the many songs I didn’t go over early on into writing. Off “How to be a Human Being,” the song is more downbeat in nature. I can’t tell if it’s a love ballad, but that certainly is its tone. It’s another one of those nostalgia trip songs but has the added benefit of minimal sad feelings.

“The Other Side of Paradise” – powerful and a favorite in the Glass Animals community. The song’s tone is darker and may or may not mention shooting and killing a love rival. But don’t take it from me, take it from Dave. Overall, a very good, empowering song.

“Liftoff” – the power anthem. My go-to pump up song until it was recently usurped by “Tokyo Drifting.” Not much to say that I haven’t already said. I love Mike’s verse, Machine Gun Kelly’s verse and Chino’s vocals are perfect for the chorus. Give it a listen.

“Backstroke” – another one I already went in depth on. I cannot stress how much I relate to this song, and like the lyrics, we drifted apart. But that’s okay, it happens. The song is still beautiful as ever, and I couldn’t be happier that I stumbled across it. As always, send feedback and criticism to [email protected] See you all next semester.