This week’s horoscopes:

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Four of Swords

Aries need not to worry this week, as the Four of Swords means to do nothing! You are in the clear, as you are handling things perfectly by yourself. Fantastic job! Your loved ones are behind you 100% this week, so get ready to feel the love.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Two of Swords

You may feel like you are being pulled too many ways this week, but don’t worry; you’re growing stronger to the world around you. You may feel like you are at a standstill with yourself, and can’t bring yourself to see people. This is totally okay! It’s time to make the hard decisions and force yourself outside of your comfort zone.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Three of Wands

If you prepare yourself for both good and bad news, then you can rise above any challenge. You are persevering this week; you can’t decide where your time should be spent, so you might be pushing your friends away. Spend some extra time on relationships, and make sure you call your mom! Keep your chin up.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

IV. The Emperor (Reversed)

Hey! Stop being a doormat. This week you feel like people are walking all over you. Take a stand and have courage. You are strong. Don’t let people with bad energy hold you back; prove how strong you are by making the most of the situation. Use these pent-up feelings as motivation to propel you forward!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Seven of Swords

Be careful who you confide in! This week, it’s better to think smarter, not faster. Don’t skip over any details; be aware of who you surround yourself with. You’re too exhausted for any more drama, so it’s okay to close yourself off this week. Be sure to reflect on yourself; sometimes we may feel like the prey when, really, we are the predators ourselves. Don’t lash out, take a deep breath and try meditation.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

VI. The Lovers (Reversed)

Your life may feel askew right now, and it could be from two different things. If you are in a relationship, this card represents that the “honeymoon phase” might be over, and you are starting to notice fundamental differences. Try not to jump to conclusions and work through it. You and your partner might need to have a nice, long talk about what you are and where you’re going. This card can also mean that you are feeling reckless and frantic, like you just aren’t doing enough. I promise you any progress is more than enough when you are feeling overwhelmed. You will make it through this!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

XXI. The World (Reversed)

This week you may be feeling nostalgic or missing past relationships. This card urges you to stop hurting yourself with memories that are no longer happy. Take care of yourself and move on. Take a day for yourself; do some self-care, even if it’s just washing your face. Meet some new people, and put your ex in the past. As the all-powerful Lizzo says, “The only exes I care about are in my chromosomes.”

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Ace of Swords

Your mind is clear and you’re ready to take on anyone brave enough to lie to you. This week you can see right through deceit and lies as you are energized and feeling renewed. The universe is backing you up and pushing you forward with momentum. Be ready! You are worth more than any person who would lie to you. If you are feeling brave, confront the person and get to the bottom of their fear.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

XII. The Hanged Woman

Give yourself permission to receive! You are the only one holding yourself back from relationships. Put yourself out there and let the world see you! You may feel scared, but it’s time to stop dwelling on small insecurities and look at the bigger picture. You need the security that comes from a good friend, or even a romantic partner. Be the most authentic version of yourself and dive in. If you test the water, you may never jump, so it’s best to get a running start.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Seven of Wands

You better knock it off right now. I hear you sitting there thinking, “Am I good enough to be here?” or “I don’t deserve this.” You’re holding yourself back from what you deserve. You are worth it, and you deserve more than those thoughts. The relationship you should be the most worried about right now is your relationship with yourself. Love yourself and trust that you will go far when you treat yourself with respect and love.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

VIII. Strength

Strength isn’t just a card for your physical attributes; strength comes from inside of you. You are so strong; you’ve been going through it and the cards recognize that. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished and how far you’ve come. If you’ve just come out of a relationship, know there are brighter skies in front of you. It will hurt for a while, but you are STRONG.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

XI. Justice (Reversed)

Situations and relationships may be feeling unfair right now, and you may want to point fingers to take blame from yourself. This week the cards are asking you to stop this toxic way of thinking and take some responsibility. Don’t be unjust with yourself: understand the mistakes you’ve made. Think of a situation you might not be reacting to in the best way. How can you learn from this and shape your relationships to help you, not tear you down? You can do it, and it’s okay to feel sensitive; it’s in your Pisces nature.

Tarot Deck: Mystic Mondays Tarot by Grace Duong