Exponent still seeking community responses on Civil Rights

As a result of the state-mandated suspension of large meetings for the next several weeks, the 2020 Distinguished Lecture will not occur this April. However, in an effort to continue the important conversation about Civil Rights and our community values at UW-Platteville, the Exponent is still accepting submissions in response to the question “What are Civil Rights to me?”

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and to engage our campus community, even during this crisis, The Exponent would like to invite students, staff, and faculty to submit 250 word responses to the question: What are Civil Rights to Me? All campus responses are welcome; the editorial staff will run representative responses online for the remainder of the semester.

Responses can be personal reflections or based in a disciplinary definition, such as an historical view or legal view of the question. Student organizations are welcome to submit a response to be published on behalf of your organization.

The Exponent will only publish responses submitted from uwplatt.edu email addresses. Responses over 250 words might be edited for length. Following our general editorial policy, responses deemed libelous or defamatory will not be printed.

We are currently accepting submissions and will accept submissions through May 1. Please send questions or submissions to Dr. Pip Gordon, [email protected]