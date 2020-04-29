Horoscopes: What should I put my trust into this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

VII The Chariot

Laser focused on your goals, you are ready to take off. You see the finish line, and it’s time to put all your effort into the final stretch. You will see the hard work paying off soon. Challenges may arise, but you will defeat them with vigor and pride. You’ve taken a hardship and transformed it into a time for success. You’re doing amazing!

Taurus: April 20 –May 20

Four of Cups

Even though you are feeling content with your life, you are bored and restless. You feel worn down and like nothing can keep your attention. The fear of the unknown keeps you up at night, and that’s okay; just remember that you are not alone in this. This is a time of panic and change, and a great time to distract yourself with new hobbies and interests. Discover your true desires and follow them.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

King of Pentacles (Reversed)

Stop making internet purchases you don’t need: or do, I don’t make the rules. This week the King of Pentacles is here to tell you to be careful of what you are focusing your finances on. Stability might be hard to find right now, but don’t worry; you will pull through. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind. You’ve got this, just take a deep breath and focus.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Ten of Swords

An unexpected setback feels like failure on all levels. Trust me, it either isn’t as bad as it seems, or it can be fixed. Just take a moment to look at it in the bigger picture. Small setbacks might feel like big failures, but you just need to jump in the driver’s seat and be ready for a race. Focus all your energy into this project or righting a wrong, and it’s all yours; you just need to put the work in.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

King of Swords (reversed)

Struggling with a lack of clarity? That’s okay! Rationalize your thoughts and imagine you’re putting together a puzzle. It may take a while, but the result will defiantly be worth the time and frustration. You need to take charge and take power away from those who could be using it against you. You have all the power you need to see the change in your life, you just need to start.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Four of Wands

Centered and stable, you are working hard. Keep following this path, and you will see the fruit of your labor. Be proud of yourself because you are doing a great job. You know when it’s time to take breaks, and that is so important in keeping up your mental health. This week, it is advised for you to reward yourself! Enjoy some time to yourself, and do what you love.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

VII. The Chariot (Reversed)

Directionless and roaming, you feel lost to this world. Stop letting life run you over with drama and stress that you can’t handle and prove them wrong. You can handle this, you do have power and you are good enough. Decide where your energy is needed and give it everything you have; even small steps can equal huge progress.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles represents a mother’s love. She is here to give you love, comfort and support. You are feeling like you are alone, and she wants to remind you that she is with you. She’s asking you to invest in yourself, to find what is holding you back and where you aren’t putting in enough effort. Do some self-care and know that YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Five of Pentacles (reversed)

Perseverance through tough times is defiantly building a new part of your character. This is a sign that the hardships you are going through may be coming to an end or reducing. You will be able to get back on your feet once again. This test of character shows that you can get though hardships and you will come out stronger on the other side. Be confident and show those around you that they can find their inner power too.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Hanged Woman (Reversed)

Putting a lot of effort and energy into a person or situation is wearing you out. Stop sacrificing your time and efforts into someone or something that doesn’t give back or in trying to please others. The time has come for you to finally release what you have been keeping inside and speak the truth. Feeling stuck and helpless is showing you what your true desires are and who you want to become. Follow your gut and jump.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Fool (reversed)

Naïve thinking and careless actions lead you to constantly live in the moment with no future plans. Now is the time to start thinking about where you are going and who you want to be. You are going to make it through this tough time, and you need to start making some plans. Be the person you wanted to be when you were twelve. Make the change you need to succeed.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Eight of Wands

Your steady pace has paid off! You are moving towards your goals. Always remember that even if the progress you are making is small, it is working to finish the bigger picture. Move at your own pace, but remember to keep track of deadlines. Use your creativity to find new ways to make progress fun and something you want to do, without feeling like its forced. Don’t give up when the finish line is right around the corner.

Tarot Cards: Mystic Mondays by Grace Duong