Weekly Horoscopes: Oct. 14-20

Aries (March 21-April 19) The World: Completion, harmony, and contentment are coming your way. Envision this wholeness inside you. What does it feel like? What is blocking you from this feeling?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Six of Wands: You will soon feel the joys of success if you haven’t already. You have risen up against the odds. The question to ask is: what’s next?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Son of Swords: You are a person. of action, filled with determination and urgency. You feel cast in someone’s shadow and work tirelessly to get out of it. Do not exhaust yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Wheel of Fortune: There is a change of course headed your way, something you’d least. expect. Do not be afraid; the change brings you toward your life’s purpose.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Three of Cups: You will be in the company of amazing friends soon. These people allow you to truly be yourself. Celebrations are coming!

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Son of Cups: You find success within your field of knowledge. You have the natural tendency to look inward, adding to your charm and mystique, but deep within you is an intensity that you keep secret. Do not hide yourself.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Six of Pentacles: The fruits of your labor are finally ready for harvesting. Be generous during this time, as someone may be generous toward you this week. Accept the help with grace and put the resources to good use.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Four of Pentacles: Good news for your bank account this week, as stability and material gain are coming to you. However, do not become possessive. It could lead to being rigid and displeasing to

those around you. Wealth is a concept.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Four of Cups: You may be hungry for more than what you have, but look at what you have. Do not take your situation or the people around you for granted.

Capricorn (December. 22-January 19) Father of Pentacles: You are someone who prioritizes the stability of their job, family and home. Though you may seem dull to others, underneath is a passionate person who is diligent and. entrepreneurial.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Five of Pentacles: There are hard times ahead and they bring with them so much worry. Anxiety like this can be damaging. Find a way to quiet the mind. Meditate, and find peace.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Eight of Cups: It is time to move on. There is no hope in rekindling what has been lost. Time to start anew. Lift your eyes to the horizon and move your feet forward.

Reading from The Wild Unknown