Know Your Campus Trivia: Baraboo Sauk

Looking for a fun way to get to know your local UW campus? UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County is hosting a trivia contest about their campus.

IT Support Specialist, Patti Mitch, and Communications Manager, John Christensen, have come up with an idea so that Baraboo campus students and newly employed faculty can learn more about their campus in a fun and interactive way. All students and faculty are able to compete in the competition.

Participants in the contest answer ten simple questions about the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus. For new students and faculty who might not know the campus well, this task might not be so simple.

Some of the questions regard experiences on the campus, who started the original UW-Baraboo/Sauk County and where it is located. These seem easy enough to answer, but again, not everyone will know.

When asked about what students may do when they do not know the answer, Mitch responded, “for any student, or faculty for that matter, who does not know the answers, they can look it up or ask others that might know.”

This trivia contest is more than a contest or trivia, it shows how much a student has learned or wants to learn about their campus. It shows a sense of respect.

Since it is a friendly competition, there are no stated awards, but bragging rights for winning will be up for grabs. Any willing student or faculty member can enjoy this simple, easy and COVID-19 friendly trivia competition.

The trivia contest started monday, Nov. 2 and will be going through the rest of the semester, so there is still enough time to start.