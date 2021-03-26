Being Queer/LGBTQ+ in 2021

On March 10, the Doyle Center hosted an event that went over what it is like to be a LGBTQ+/Queer member of society in 2021. Elliot Parsons, the head of the Doyle Center, was the main presenter.

Many things have been improving in the United States for those in the LGBTQ+ community, though there are a variety of differences between even neighboring states in regard to LGBTQ+ legislature being introduced and implemented.

Many would think that because the states border each other, they would have similar rules and standards for those of the LGBTQ+ community. This, however, is not the case when it comes to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Wisconsin does not have rules to protect LGBTQ+ citizens from being bullied, having their birth certificates and drivers’ licenses updated; to sum it up, Wisconsin does support gender orientation but not gender identity.

Sexual orientation is how a person is either gay, lesbian, bisexual, asexual, and pansexual. Gender identity is how someone expresses their gender such as how a person can present as androgynous, non-binary and also includes transgender identity.

Minnesota, on the other hand, provides more defined rules and protections. Many aspects have been improving since LGBTQ+ marriage was legalized, but we all have a lot of work to still do in order to allow queer individuals to feel safer and express themselves freely just as those who are straight are able to do.

Thank you to the Doyle Center for doing these presentations and creating a safe space for these individuals on campus.