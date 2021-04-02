Mental Health Column: Guide to Self Care

When people neglect their self-care and what their body needs, they may become emotionally vulnerable. This is why it’s very important to reduce your physical vulnerability as much as possible. To do this, we follow the acronym SEESAW, which represents the following steps:

Sleep balancing

Get regular and adequate sleep

At least seven hours a night

Put yourself on a routine and stick to it

Eating healthy

Don’t overeat and don’t undereat

Obtain all the nutrients necessary without excess sugars, fats, or caffeine

Engage in pleasant activities

Do what you enjoy, see friends, engage in hobbies

Do things that make you feel confident and competent

Stay away from substances

Avoid drugs and alcohol as they can exacerbate emotional instability

Avoid physical illness

Take care of your body as much as you can to make sure you don’t get sick

If you do get sick, please take care of your body and partake in whatever treatments you were prescribed

Walk (or other exercise)

Try to get at least 20 minutes of exercise a day

This can be walking, swimming, running or playing sports

Exercise releases natural mood boosting chemicals

There are several tips to keep in mind while trying to reduce your physical vulnerability and take hold of your emotions. Here are some of them:

– Focus on what you can control, not what you can’t control.

– Use events as learning experiences.

– Alter your perceptions; don’t try to change others!

– Limit the hostility and grudges you may hold and express. It won’t do you any good.

– Strive for “good,” not perfection.

– Develop compassion.

– Develop good self-care habits.

– Don’t isolate yourself; connect with others.

– Look for the humor in things.

– Develop mindfulness.