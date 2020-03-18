Provost Dr. Joanne Wilson assures efforts from Academic Affairs

On March 18, University of Wisconsin – Platteville Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Joanne Wilson sent a campus-wide email update after a conversation with the Academic Affairs team on March 17.

She intimated a few of their collective thoughts.

“We are asking that faculty and staff be allowed access to the buildings using your cards and fobs. We acknowledge that some of you [staff members] have laboratories/projects over which you need to keep watch. Some of you may just want to work from ‘your space’,” she said.

She clarified that no building passes will be provided to students at this time and that Karmann library is closing effective on March 18.

“The librarians will be available via chat and email. If you need to use the URecord room or the Zoom room, you will be able to schedule an appointment,” she said.

She assured faculty and staff members that Campus Climate is currently working on providing resources to students and thanked those who are working to care for the Pioneer Farm.

Campus is also currently working to provide appointment scheduling for students to go to the Pioneer Provisions on campus, she wrote. Wilson urged any faculty or staff member struggling with the move to alternative delivery to let their department chair or dean know.

She also encouraged everyone to care for their own mental health, as isolation can be hard.

“Again I thank you for supporting our students. The Academic Affairs team is thankful that you have taken this enormous task to continue our students’ education,” she said.