Free COVID-19 Testing Available on Campus

On Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Thursday, Sept. 17 the Grant County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 drive-through and walk-through testing from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the UW-Platteville main campus. You can access this testing by entering at Greenwood Avenue and Circle Drive.

The testing seems particularly timely given Platteville’s appearance in a New York Times “Top Ten” factoid of places where COVID-19 cases were increasing the fastest. On September 15, the Times listed Platteville #10, right behind Gainesville, Florida, in case increases.(Platteville was listed as having 171 cases per 100K of population even though it has “only” 126 cases because it has a high percentage of cases in its small population.)

No appointments are necessary, but the tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to uwplatt.edu, online preregistration is not required but encouraged. It is available online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

COVID-19 updates relating to UW-Platteville can be found at www.uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.