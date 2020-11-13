The Field of Honor: A Veteran’s Week Tribute

The Platteville Student Veteran’s Organization is hosting the 4th Annual Field of Honor on the West Lawn between MPSC and Ottensman Hall in honor of local veterans. This year’s display honors the service of veterans from all time periods and locations of service.

The field will be set up until Sunday, Nov. 15.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is proud of all its veteran students and service people and wishes to extend a resounding thank you for their service, dedication and resolve.

The Wright Center for Non-Traditional and Veterans is located on the third floor of Royce Hall. This space is for dedicated use by these students for meetings, studying or just hanging out. The center promotes college access and lifelong learning through collaboration within the university community to provides services and support to address the unique needs and life experiences of non-traditional and veteran students.