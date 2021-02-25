Student Senate Feb. 22 Meeting Notes

President Ben Behlke started the Student Senate meeting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. Senator Zachary Adams took a roll call and introduced the guests of the meeting. Guests included Administrative Director of Student Health Services Rachel Herman and representatives from the Pioneer Rocket League.

The minutes from last week’s meeting were approved, as was the agenda for this meeting.

Director Herman then spoke to the senate about UW-Platteville’s COVID-19 vaccination plans. She explained that the university is utilizing a stepped process of distribution. Healthcare workers and high-risk individuals will receive and are currently receiving the vaccine first.

Director Herman reported that roughly 72% of individuals over the age of 65 in Grant County have received their vaccine.

She reported that there have been shortages in some areas. So far, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorized for distribution through an Emergency Use Authorization.

Director Herman explained that educators will be in the next phase of vaccine distributions. According to her, the student population is generally low-risk, so they are not the top priority.

When vaccines do become available to students, the university plans to distribute them free of charge. UW-Platteville already has an on-campus location selected for this distribution.

Linda Mulroy-Bowden then reported that UW-Platteville is seeing about 65% compliance overall from students regarding required COVID-19 testing. She said that there has been more compliance from residence hall students than students living off-campus. She stressed that students who do not comply with testing requirements will have their UW-Platteville accounts held.

Next, the Pioneer Rocket League presented their club and answered questions about their proposal. The vote to decide whether they will become an official UW-Platteville club will take place next week.

President Behlke then called for a recess to present changes to the resolution process.

The external reports followed, with Senator Jacob Korducki reporting that the Student Center Advisory Committee has put larger tables in the alumni lounge and a few other rooms of the Markee Student Center. Senator Korducki also announced that students can reserve rooms in the Markee Student Center for private study space.

The senate discussed the Respondus program that many professors are having their students use to take exams and all of the difficulties the program poses.

Vice President Kurstin Frey gave her report, and President Behlke adjourned the meeting.