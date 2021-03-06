LGBTQ+ Resources Held Virtually

On Feb. 24, a few individuals from different campus organizations gathered to put on a presentation for members of the LGBTQ+ community to learn about many of the resources available both on campus and in the community. Some of the speakers were from the Doyle Center, Dean of Students, Residence Life, and the Admissions office, and Student Health and Support Services, all of which are allies to those of the LGBTQ+ community and open to helping them be more comfortable on campus. Students can go to the Doyle Center and meet others and have a good study space. Individuals can also talk with representative of Residence Life for dorm accommodations to be more at home on campus when it comes to the space they live in as well as the roommates an individual might have. The organizations at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville are very welcoming and always ready to help a student that is a member of the LGBTQ+ community through anything they might have going on.