Wind Farm Proposed in Southwest WI
In the rolling hills of Southwest Wisconsin, one can drive down Highway 151 and look out their window to see cattle grazing in a pasture, a farmer and their family working together to produce a crop or even, if they’re lucky, maybe a bald eagle flying in the air. They also may see some wind turbines here and there. Who would have thought that, just outside of Platteville, a company is proposing the construction of the second-largest industrial wind system in the Midwest?
Pattern LLC has representatives approaching and encouraging landowners to sign a 60-page, 40-year lease contract to put a wind turbine on their property. As of the beginning of March 2021, these representatives are about 50 signatures away from having this wind system come to our area.
This system would include at least 170 industrial-scale turbines constructed across Iowa and Lafayette Counties, with heights of around 650 feet which would require at least 250 square miles of the Driftless Area.
With turbines constructed at this height, one could view them from the outskirts of Madison to the bluffs of the Mississippi River.
What a terrible desecration of our beautiful area. I hope these land owners are reading the fine print.
170 industrial turbines “here and there”–is this a joke? You’ll turn the beautiful views into an ugly industrial waste sight. I feel for the people forced to live in this area–quiet country living will be no more. The turbines are loud and annoying. We have 3 about 1/2 mile south of us, sometimes we hear them through our closed windows. We nearly always hear them when outside–peace and quiet are gone. Stray voltage is also an issue we’ve seen since those things went up. Residents around Platteview should be very concerned at this development. Wind factories have a number of negative factors to consider, do your research. Landowners should only sign if they are willing to bring harm to future generations of farmers. The wind contracts are grossly one sided to benefit the wind companies.