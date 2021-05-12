38the+Annual+Pioneer+Dairy+Classic+Cattle+Sale

On April 10, 2021, the 38th annual Pioneer Dairy Classic cattle sale was held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster, WI. This event is hosted each year by the Pioneer Dairy Club to showcase things, such as club members’ organizational and leadership skills, the quality of cattle that are in the area and a love for the Wisconsin Dairy Industry. Pioneer Dairy Club members and sale committee chair holders were all quite pleased with the turnout, despite the pandemic restrictions and challenges.

Emma Buss, a member of the Pioneer Dairy Classic Sale Committee said, “This sale was nothing short of amazing from start to finish. All members were willing to put in the time and effort to make it possible! We had a great turn out and in the end, all the sleep lost was well worth it.”

Buss is looking forward to yet another year as part of the Pioneer Classic sale committee and cannot wait for what next year has in store.

Jaynie Rule, another sale committee member, said “As one of four committee members, I am so thankful, appreciative, and humbled by the turnout of our sale. Not only did our dairy club members work their tails off all week, but we also had amazing supporting from our sponsors, consignors, and buyers as well. The sale was an incredible success for everyone involved. Our sale topper, Random Luck Carter Parker ETV, sold for a whopping $9,400! In total the sale raised about $22,000 for the club and scholarship program.”

Rule continued, “I would also like to thank Dr. Montgomery, the Pioneer Dairy Club Advisor, for all of her guidance and support throughout the sale planning process. I would also like to thank our consignors, buyers and sponsors for their generosity. Finally, I would like to thank my fellow club members and committee members. Without all the hard-working, devoted individuals this sale would not have been possible.”

Planning and preparation for the 39th annual Pioneer Dairy Classic has already begun. The 2021-2022 sale committee consists of Ashlee Carns, Emma Buss, Brianna Miesen and Brookelynn Hollis. Be on the lookout for upcoming events on the Pioneer Dairy Classic Facebook page.