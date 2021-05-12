Breakfast+on+the+Farm+is+Back+for+the+Summer

If you are looking for something to occupy your time during the upcoming summer weekends, look no further than your local dairy farm. After a year-long pause, diary breakfasts are finally making their return to Wisconsin counties.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin County Dairy Promotion, Breakfast on the Farm offers local residents and visitors the opportunity to experience a dairy farm and learn about different aspects of family farming on different types of dairy operations across the state. These dairy breakfasts offer a wide variety of activities for people of all ages such as wagon rides, face painting, farm and barn tours and famous home-cooked breakfast. Breakfast on the Farm is used as a promotion for June Dairy Month, and proceeds from these events are used by the individual counties to help promote the dairy industry through scholarships and other agricultural and dairy-related events.

Many of this year’s Breakfasts on the Farm are moving along as normal but are still following COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of their visitors. Some counties have opted for a different route, moving the event online or having it be a drive-up event. If you want to attend Breakfast on the Farm but are unaware of when or where your county’s is, check out the schedule below!

Saturday, May 29: Green County Breakfast on the Farm at Green County Fairgrounds

Saturday, June 5: Iowa County Drive-Through Dairy Breakfast at Iowa County Fairgrounds

Saturday, June 5: Rock County Dairy Breakfast at Wilnore Holsteins – Mc- Nally Farms

Sunday, June 6: Dodge County Dairy Brunch at FWR Nell Farms

Saturday, June 12: Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast (Online Event)

Sunday, June 13: Grant County Dairy Breakfast at Vosberg Colonial Acres

Dairy Farm

Saturday, August 21: Dane County Breakfast on the Farm at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm

Saturday, August 21: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast at the Jefferson County Fair Park