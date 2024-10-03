Advertisement
Sports Sept.3-Sept. 24

October 3, 2024

Football:

Sept. 7 v. Lakeland College, W 65-0

Sept. 14 v. University of Dubuque, W 38-7

 

Future Game:

Sept. 21 v. Wabash College @ 1 p.m. H

 

Men’s Soccer:

Sept.6 v. St. Scholastica College W 4-0

Sept. 7 v. UW-Superior, W 2-1

Sept. 11 v. Luther College, T 1-1

Sept. 13 v. Marian University, W 6-0

 

Future Games:

Sept. 21 v. North Central College, 7 p.m. H

 

Women’s Volleyball

Sept. 3 v. Edgewood College, W 3-0

Sept.6 v. Grinnell College W 3-0

Sept. 7 v. Concordia-M’head, W 3-0

Sept. 7 v. Concordia University W 3-1

Sept. 11 v. University of Dubuque W 3-1

Sept. 13 v. Texas Lutheran, W 3-2

Sept. 14 v. Ohio Wesleyan University, W 3-0

Sept. 14 v. Case Western Reserve, L 3-0

 

Future Matches

Sept. 20 v. UW-Stout @ 7 p.m. A

Sept. 25 v. UW-Oshkosh @ 7 p.m. H

 

Women’s Soccer

Sept. 3 v. Luther College, W 1-0

Sept.6 v. St. Scholastica College, W 4-0

Sept. 7 v. UW-Superior, W 2-1

Sept. 11 v. Concordia University, W 3-1

Sept. 13 v. Ausburg University, W 2-1

Sept. 15 v. Saint Mary’s University, W 2-0

 

Future Games

Sept. 18 v. Carroll University, 6:30 p.m. H

Sept. 21 v. Wartburg College, 1 p.m. A

 

Women’s Golf

Sept. 7 Georgianni Invitational, 4 of 5

Sept. 8 Georgianni Invitational, 5 of 5

Sept. 15-16 Loras Invite, 1 of 7

 

Future Games

Sept. 22-23 Warhawk Invite, A

 

Cross Country

Sept. 7 Alumni Open

Sept 14 Pioneer Gender Equity Invite

 

Future Games

Sept. 21, Gil Dobbs Invitational

