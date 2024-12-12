Florida Woman Sentenced to Life

A Florida woman was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 2, 2024 after being found guilty of second-degree murder.The woman left her boyfriend to die in a suitcase overnight back in February 2020.

Sarah Boone was found guilty of second-degree murder in Oct. Prosecutors said she zipped her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., into a suitcase after the two of them were drinking alcohol and deciding to play hide and seek. Boone also recorded a video of herself taunting him before leaving him stuck inside overnight to suffocate and die.

Boone took the stand saying she was abused by Torres. Her defense team argued she suffered from “battered spouse syndrome,” saying she was “kicked, punched, spit on, raped, stabbed, (and) choked,” among other forms of abuse, according to CNN.

“In the videos she recorded, the victim could be heard telling the defendant he could not breathe and asking to be let out of the suitcase,” the release from State Attorney Andrew Bain said. “Boone responded with, ‘That’s what you get,’ ‘That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me’ and other taunts.”

“I can’t f**king breathe, seriously,” her boyfriend said in the phone video, according to the release. Torres then tried to crawl out of the bag but then Boone took a baseball bat and hit him several times before going to bed. She thought he would get out of the suitcase during the night. However, when she got up the next day and after finding him unresponsive, she called 911.