UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassinated

AP Suspect Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, the CEO of UnitedHealth was fatally shot in a “premeditated, preplanned targeted attack” outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan. UnitedHealth is a major insurance provider, offering healthcare coverage to over 52 million Americans.

Security footage showed Brian Thompson, 50, walking past the hotel on his way to an investor conference when the gunman approached him from behind and “fired several rounds” using a veterinary pistol with a silencer, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated that the shooter arrived at the location about five minutes before the attack, approaching Thompson from behind and shooting him. “The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again,” Kenny stated. The masked assailant then fled on foot before pedaling an e-bike into Central Park a few blocks away.

Three live 9mm rounds and three spent 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene, along with a cellphone. The words “Deny, Defend and Depose” were etched on the ejected gun shells. Investigators firmly believed the phone found in an alleyway near the Hilton belongs to the gunman and obtained a search warrant to comb through its contents.

Three days later, NYPD discovered a bag left out in the open, supposedly by the assailant, full of fake money from the popular “Monopoly” board game.

“The motive for this murder is currently unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted,” Kenny told reporters. “But at this point, we do not know why.”

The shooting is most likely related to UnitedHealth’s recent controversies. Earlier this year, protests erupted outside the company’s headquarters in Minnesota, with demonstrators reportedly there to shed light on the organization’s alleged “pattern of improper coverage denials.” Several of the protesters were arrested.

An anonymous law enforcement official stated Mr. Thompson had recently received several threats prior to his demise and that the police were investigating their source and exact nature. They noted that healthcare executives can often receive threats because of the nature of their work.

In a statement, UnitedHealth Group said the company was “deeply saddened and shocked” by Mr. Thompson’s death. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him,” the company said.

On Dec. 9, a man named Luigi Mangione was arrested on suspicion of killing Thompson. An elderly patron at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s saw that Mangione resembled the image of the killer and alerted authorities. At the time he was arrested, he was in possession of a ghost gun that may have been 3D printed, multiple fake IDs and a handwritten “manifesto,” detailing his “motivations and mindset.”

Mangione is a 26-year-old with a M.S.E and B.S.E in computer science from Penn State. He has several social media accounts where he discusses topics like anxiety, philosophy and capitalism.

A strange YouTube video appeared late Monday afternoon to an account that may belong to Mangione. “If you see this, I’m already under arrest,” said a caption in the silent 84-second clip posted by the account @PepMangione, which matches other social handles that appear to be those of Mangione. The message was accompanied by a countdown of 60 seconds. Near the end of the video, the message, “Soon…” appeared at the bottom right of a black screen. A second caption appeared at the end of the video, saying, “All is scheduled, be patient. Bye for now.”

The account is not confirmed to be Mangione’s, but the profile picture is the same as his other social media accounts, and it includes accurate information about his education and age.

“In this case, the suspect probably set up a sort of deadman switch by continually rescheduling the video for the day after today, until he was suddenly in custody and couldn’t,” computer science engineer John Maly told Newsweek. Assuming this is indeed his account and his video, it certainly doesn’t help his case in court.”

Mangione is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 9, in Hollidaysburg, PA, where he will attend in person.