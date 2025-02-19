Egg Heists Across the Country

Police in Pennsylvania are struggling to find the criminals that took over 100,000 eggs valued at around 40,000 dollars. The theft happened around 8:40 pm on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Chambersburg, PA, at an egg distributor warehouse. No leads have been found at this time because it was an “old-fashioned” smash and grab by a team.

A few days later, on a smaller scale, two men struck a west Seattle café and took 540 eggs and other breakfast items. Luna Park Cafe owner, Heong Soon Park, got a call from his landlord that the alarm went off. Park showed up to catch them stealing from him twice in the same night according to USA Today.

The two crimes are not done by the same people, but CargoNet reported over 3,600 cargo thefts in 2024—a 27 percent increase from the previous year—with consumable goods like nuts, avocados and eggs among the top targets and that trend seems to be continuing in 2025.

These consumable goods seem to be targeted because of inflation, but eggs specifically seemed to be the most impacted because of the bird flu causing the death of chickens. Because of the high number of chicken death, this has limited the supply and caused eggs prices to have risen, leading to not only the rise in theft but rise in price according to the board.

Waffle House chain is adding a 50-cent charge per egg because of the “nationwide rise in cost of eggs,” according to signs posted at its restaurants. And they are not the only ones that have been changing the price to deal with the prices as Americans struggle with inflation.

There are no updates on the crimes or how the federal government is going to help the average American fight inflation.