Man Robs Fourteen Dunkin Donuts

Enajaim E. Bowman, 24, was placed under arrest by the New Jersey Hackensack Police Department after allegedly robbing 14 Dunkin Donuts locations across four different counties in the past two months.

Bowman allegedly targeted 14 Dunkin’ locations during overnight hours in Dec. 2024 and Jan. 2025 according to a press statement released by Hackensack police. He reportedly stole $18,267.16 in cash along with $140 worth of gift cards, and he caused over $10,000 in property damage. Bowman was able to make away with anywhere in between $700 and $3,000 at each location.

The police report described Bowman as “incredibly thorough” during the burglaries, as he had reportedly stolen from every crevasse of the stores that he could, including safes, cash registers and managers’ offices.

Police said Bowman had attempted to rob another Dunkin Donuts, but the 15th attempt to burglarize the location was unsuccessful.

The 24-year-old turned himself in to the police on Feb. 24 after he was named as a suspect in the weeks-long investigation. His spree stretched across Bergen, Middlesex, Morris, and Union counties.

According to police, Bowman had operated on a strict schedule, hitting three to four locations once every week, typically between 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. He had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars every week.

Detectives were able to link the 14 break-ins through the security footage at all the locations. When they made the information public and named Bowman as a suspect, the New Jersey man felt pressured and surrendered to the police.

Bowman is currently being held at Bergen County Jail. He faces a long list of charges, including 14 counts of third-degree burglary, one count of attempted burglary, 12 counts of theft, and multiple criminal mischief charges, according to Hackensack police.