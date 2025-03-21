Fake Dentist Arrested

Yolany Y. Mejia Carranza, 55, was arrested after police discovered what they describe as a “fully functioning illegal dental office” being run out of her home in New York.

Carranza is accused of posing as a dentist without having a license, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. She allegedly operated out of her residence on Long Island. She was arrested March 13 after police had received several reports from multiple people who claim they were injured after seeking treatment from Carranza. She is now facing multiple felony charges of unauthorized practice of a profession.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner, Kevin Catalina, held a press conference after the arrest. He stated, “Carranza was operating as a dentist without actually being a dentist.” He mentioned she allegedly injured several patients and “in one case caused severe nerve damage that caused partial facial paralysis.”

A search of the home revealed a fully functioning dentist’s office, where she was allegedly doing dental work without the training or license to do it. Detectives believe Carranza was previously operating an illegal dental business in addition to the illegal dental operation in her house. She has allegedly been conducting her illegal dentist business for eight years.

Suffolk County police believe that many others have been injured by Carranza and encourages them to come forward. They expressed concern that many people were frightened to speak to police about their experiences with Carranza because of the belief that she purposefully targeted undocumented immigrants.

“We believe she was targeting the Hispanic community,” Catalina said. “Mostly people who did not have health insurance, and many of whom may be in the country illegally.”

Carranza was performing several complicated dentist procedures such as tooth extractions and root canals. She had allegedly used some “local anesthesia” but nothing that would have been strong enough for the procedures she was conducting. A search of her home also found antibiotics that were purchased from overseas.

Carranza plead not guilty during her arraignment on March 14. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 1.