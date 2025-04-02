Doctor Attempts to Push Wife Off Cliff

Gerhardt Konig, 46, is being charged with second-degree attempted murder after allegedly attacking his wife Arielle Konig, 36. Arielle claims her husband had attempted to push her off a cliff in Hawaii and he had previously suffered from “extreme jealousy.”

Arielle and Konig were on the Pali Puka Trail off the Pali Lookout in O’ahu when Arielle claims Konig had asked her to take a selfie with him.

She stated she “did not feel comfortable” taking a photo “that close to the edge” in a probable cause affidavit. She then claims Konig had “pushed her into the bushes” while grabbing a rock and hit her in the head approximately 10 times.

Konig, an anesthesiologist in Maui, accused his wife of having an affair in December 2024. He had become increasingly jealous and possessive over here since, according to Arielle in a petition for a temporary restraining order she has filed for after the incident.

The two had reportedly been attending regular therapy and couples counseling appointments. On Friday, March 28, a judge signed an order stating that Konig “must stay away from his wife and their children.”

Arielle claimed in the petition that their two sons, ages two and four, had stayed at home in Maui with family and a nanny while the couple traveled to O’ahu for her birthday.

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s office and the Hawaii State Judiciary’s Office are working in tandem on this case. In the affidavit released to the public, during the alleged attack Konig had grabbed the back of his wife’s hair and started “smashing her face into the ground.”

Arielle had yelled for help and was heard by two other hikers who had witnessed Konig attacking his wife. When Konig had seen the other hikers, he had immediately stopped hitting Arielle and got off of her, according to the witness.

Arielle was transported to Queens Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Konig’s bail has been set at $5 million. He has yet to make a public statement regarding the incident.