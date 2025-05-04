The United States has clashed with several nations over its immigration policies, and surprisingly, one of those disputes involves the Vatican. The Vatican is a city-state within Italy and serves as the center of the Catholic Church. It is both a religious and sovereign entity, led by the Pope. Pope Francis, widely seen as a progressive and vocal leader, frequently commented on global events, including matters of immigration.

In one of his final letters, Pope Francis criticized the Trump administration’s immigration stance. He wrote, “I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of good will, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters.”

This statement sparked backlash from the Trump administration, which is heavily supported and staffed by Catholic and Christian voters. Some officials dismissed the Pope’s remarks, telling him to “stick to the Catholic Church.” What followed was a tense exchange between the Vatican and U.S. officials, culminating in a scheduled visit from Vice President J.D. Vance on April 19.

Due to ongoing health issues, Pope Francis did not meet with Vance that day. However, the two spoke the following day, April 20, which coincided with Easter. During their meeting, the Pope offered Easter gifts to Vance, a Catholic convert, and his family before they moved on to the topic of the visit what was described as an “exchange of opinions.” Vance departed shortly afterward. Later that same day, Pope Francis passed away.

Although, the Pope’s death was not entirely unexpected. He had battled various health issues since 2013 and had previously canceled trips or turned away visitors. However, it did spark a wave of public reaction. Conspiracy theories quickly surfaced online, with some social media users accusing Vance of causing the Pope’s death. These baseless claims prompted widespread discussion and raised questions about whether Vance would attend the funeral. Vance responded, calling the rumors “pretty crazy,” and said it was “a great blessing” to have met the Pope before his passing.

The funeral itself has presented numerous challenges beyond internet speculation. Thousands travelled from around the world to pay their respects. World leaders, many of whom have not met face-to-face in years, attended the event, and attempted to hold brief diplomatic discussions such as talks about the war in Ukraine with President Trump. However, President Trump seemed to have been causing problems because of seating arrangements at the event, adding more friction with the Church.

Meanwhile, the Vatican faces internal challenges of its own. The process of selecting a new Pope has begun, but disputes have arisen over who is eligible to vote in the conclave. These controversies threaten to overshadow the passing of a man who, through his spiritual leadership, dedicated his life to advocating for the marginalized and giving voice to the voiceless.