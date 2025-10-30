Heists are back in fashion, it seems. Four thieves made off with eight of France’s crown jewels, stolen from the Louvre over a week ago. The jewels date back to the time of Napoleon and are valued at over $100 million. The four thieves used a lift-assist truck to break into the second floor of the Apollo gallery and smashed through two display cases. They were out in under four minutes and got away on motorbikes.

Two tiaras, two brooches, a matching set of emerald earrings and necklace, a sapphire necklace and one sapphire earring were all the items the thieves took. One tiara was dropped outside the Louvre and was recovered by the staff with some damage.

The stolen goods may be melted down, as that will make it easier to sell and reduce the thieves’ chances of getting caught. This would, in part, diminish their value but also reduce the chance of the materials being traced back to the Louvre. Some think the thieves may also recut the larger gems to make them less recognizable. There are limited people with the skills to cut gems, so the chances are good that the stolen gems would be reported.

The Louvre is the most visited museum in the world, so how did this brazen theft happen? The thieves positioned a crane on the back of a truck to get access to the gallery. Such trucks are not uncommon for construction and window-washing crews that worked on the Louvre. The thieves were then able to use angle grinders to break through the windows. The thieves were unarmed but were able to threaten the guards with the grinders. They broke the display cases, grabbed the jewelry, and escaped on motorbikes.

Two suspects have since been arrested, one while attempting to leave the country. They were arrested under suspicion of organized theft and criminal conspiracy. Investigators, as well as a team specialized in high-profile robberies, continue to work on tracking down the jewels and locating the thieves.

France has ordered a security review at the Louvre and has also pledged to strengthen security at other cultural institutions. The Louvre has been criticized by the SUV Culture Labor Union for its reduction of jobs dedicated to security. Earlier in the year, the French president announced a six-year renovation program for the Louvre, which also includes security upgrades. This theft has wounded French pride, and many wonder if the culturally significant jewels will ever be seen again.