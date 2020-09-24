Horoscopes for the Beginning of Fall

Aries (March 21 – April 19): You are going through a difficult time right now, battling within yourself. Do not be afraid to seek help. Find joy and reach out to those who matter most to you. Things will get better.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Take a step back from your busy day-to-day life. It is time to focus on yourself. Spend time getting to know yourself. Meditate and allow your inner fire to grow for all to see.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): There is a new love heading your way. It may be romance but may also be a friendship that will last a lifetime. Open your heart and be ready.

Cancer (June 21- July 22): Your confidence is rising as you ride towards your goals. Remember to always have sure footing when moving forward and a fixed gaze on what you want. Stay levelheaded and focused and the journey will be smooth.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): New ideas and outlooks are expanding within you. A new journey is beginning, and your creativity seems endless. Though it is thrilling to embark on a new journey, do not forget to use good judgement. Do not rush into things.

Virgo (August 23 -September 22): You have had great support from others, but now it is time to look inwards for guidance. Clarify your goals and quiet the opinions of others around you. It is your future ahead of you, and it is infinite.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): You enjoy many things and love supporting those closest to you. However, you have many insecurities that may affect how you present yourself; do not let them take over. You have a great support system around you. Do not be afraid to talk and ask for help.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): You are driving hard towards your goal. You are a person of action, but you feel the need to get out of someone’s shadow and seek approval for it. However, constantly pushing forward without pause is exhausting. Have patience and rest. You will shine soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You are more stubborn and stronger than you appear. Your drive to be successful is paying off. However, you are on the cusp of a transformation. Do not fight it. Let it flow through you and embrace the change.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): You appear to have everything sorted out in your life, but you are discontent. Do not take what you have or the people around you for granted. Look around you; what are you truly longing for?

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): A burden has been weighing heavy on your spirit. You cannot see the way out of your situation. Sometimes it is best to walk away instead of choosing the hard path.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Now is the time for forgiveness and personal freedom. Rise above your fear and be reborn. It will be a relief.